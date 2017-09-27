Wednesday Night TV!

Night 3 of premiere week!

CBS

8:00 PM Survivor: Heroes vs Healers vs Hustlers



9:00 PM Seal Team



10:00 PM Criminal Minds



ABC

8:00 PM The Goldbergs



8:30 PM Speechless



9:00 PM Modern Family

Sorry no trailer is currently available

9:30 PM American Housewife



10:00 PM Designated Survivor



NBC

8:00 PM Blacklist



9:00 PM Law & Order: Special Victims Unit



10:00 PM Chicago P.D.



FOX

8:00 PM Empire



9:00 PM Star



10:00 PM Local Programming

CW

8:00 PM Arrow



9:00 PM Supernatural



10:00 PM Local Programming

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: