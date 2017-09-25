New TV Shows Start Tonight!

It is the premiere week for the Fall Broadcast TV Shows! Yes, we know you are excited. So everyday this week we are going to share the new shows that are hitting your TV!

CBS

8:00 pm The Big Bang Theory



8:30 pm Young Sheldon



9:00 pm Kevin Can Wait



9:30 Me, Myself & I



10:00 Scorpion



ABC

8:00 pm Dancing With The Stars



10:00 pm The Good Doctor



NBC

8:00 pm The Voice



10:00 pm The Brave



FOX

8:00 pm So You Think You Can Dance



10:00 pm Local Programming

CW

8:00 pm Supergirl



9:00 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us



10:00 pm Local Programming

