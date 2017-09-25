television
New TV Shows Start Tonight!

It is the premiere week for the Fall Broadcast TV Shows! Yes, we know you are excited. So everyday this week we are going to share the new shows that are hitting your TV!

CBS
8:00 pm The Big Bang Theory

8:30 pm Young Sheldon

9:00 pm Kevin Can Wait

9:30 Me, Myself & I

10:00 Scorpion

ABC
8:00 pm Dancing With The Stars

10:00 pm The Good Doctor

NBC
8:00 pm The Voice

10:00 pm The Brave

FOX
8:00 pm So You Think You Can Dance

10:00 pm Local Programming

CW
8:00 pm Supergirl

9:00 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us

10:00 pm Local Programming

