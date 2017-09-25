Continue reading We Love Her! Check Out Vogue’s 73 Questions With Tracee Ellis Ross

#TakeTheKnee: Admire These Powerful Images From Sunday’s NFL Player Protests

[caption id="attachment_2900184" align="alignleft" width="758"] Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty[/caption] On Sunday (September 24), dozens of NFL players had the courage to protest President Trump’s ignorant and racially tinged comments that anyone that follows in Colin Kaepernick’s footsteps and takes a knee, is a “son of bitch.” And #TakeTheKnee is exactly what they did on the sidelines not just around the country, but in London too. By doing so, they send #45 and his supporters the strong message that they will not just tap dance for fans and “shut up and play.” Take a look at the powerful images of this inspiring act of solidarity.