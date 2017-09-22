Deray Davis Appreciates Colin Kaepernick’s Protest

Your browser does not support iframes.

If you had the chance to work with Tom Joyner, would you? Well, Deray Davis would! He says, “I’m in here lobbying for a job with you right now!”

Davis has a 3-year-old son and a 16-year-old daughter and says he’s a pretty good dad. “I mean I’m pretty strict. We have a respect level that is big. She’s not doing anything crazy. She’s not half as crazy as me!”

When asked if he was watching the NFL Davis said, “I have not. I didn’t even know the season started. I had the chance to meet with him (Colin Kaepernick) and I appreciate everything that he is doing. I hope it works out for him because he’s good.”

Now Davis knows R. Kelly, Usher, and Kevin Hart pretty well and offered his 2 cents about their current issues. Listen above to hear what he has to say!

