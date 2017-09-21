Say It Ain’t So: Laurence Fishburne, Gina Torres Divorcing After 14 Years of Marriage

Say it ain’t so!

Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres have confirmed their split after 14 years of marriage. The news comes after it was revealed Torres was ‘spotted kissing mystery man. The Hollywood couple split last fall and kept it on the low low.

“With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year”

Torres, 48, and Fishburne, 56, married in 2002 and have a daughter, Delilah. Fishburne has two children from a previous marriage.

Fishburne is currently appearing on ABC’s “black-ish,” while Torres is set to star in an upcoming spinoff of “Suits.” They have acted on screen together, first in “The Matrix Reloaded,” and later on “Hannibal.”

Wishing two of my favorite actors the best!

Related News:

Iyanla Vanzant Has A Word For Torrei Hart: You Have Work To Do

Kevin Hart’s Alleged Sex Tape Leaks

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: