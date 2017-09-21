Lifestyle
Kandi Burruss Slays On Her First-Ever ‘Essence’ Cover!

The singer and reality star looks stunning on the October issue of the popular Black women's magazine.

Foxy NC staff
2017 Pre-Oscar Gala For The American Black Film Institute - Arrivals

Source: Tasia Wells / Getty


With a new Xscape tour and a new season of Real Housewives of Atlanta about to pop off, Kandi Burruss is having a pretty great fall

But it’s her new October Essence cover that has made the 41-year-old’s dreams come true! Despite her successful 25-year career, this is the singer’s very first cover for the coveted magazineAnd she looks utterly amazing!

The song writer and reality star opened to the publication about a range of topics such as the importance of standing in her truth, raising children in the spotlight and the betrayal she experienced last season:

On the frailty of fame: “It’s a very humbling moment when your songs aren’t on the radio anymore. I didn’t appreciate what that success was when we had it. I remember feeling like, when I get things back the way I want them to be, I will never take anything for granted again.”

On how public betrayal made her rethink doing RHOA: “…I honestly had a lot of times when I just cried. There were moments when I really wanted to say, ‘You know what? I’m done with this!’ I was vindicated in front of millions, which helped me to feel comfortable again…”

Comparing single motherhood to her current blended family: “…as Riley got older, I saw that there were things she did miss, not having her dad really there. Now this is even better. We’re a whole family—we’ve got Riley, Kaela [Tucker’s 21-year-old daughter from a previous relationship] and Ace [the couple’s 21-month-old son.]”

On “grinding like she’s broke” and building and empire: “Some of us are doers and some of us are just dreamers. I’m both. I’m trying to build so that I can set up my children to have great futures. All of these different companies that we have, I would love for them to be passed down from generation to generation. I want my kids to be leaders.”

Congrats Kandi!

Photos