Zimbabwe UN Delegation Is Every Black Person Listening To Trump

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Zimbabwe UN Delegation Is Every Black Person Listening To Trump

They appeared sleepy, amused, angry, bored and confused.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

The results are in: President Donald Trump‘s speech to the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday morning was an epic failure on a number of levels.

While there are plenty of instances to point to for proof, perhaps nowhere was it more evident than the reaction from the Zimbabwe delegation, which appeared to be (from left to right) sleepy, amused, angry, actually sleeping, and finally, just plain confused.

READ MORE: U.S.: Mugabe Is Losing His Mind, Out Of Touch With Reality

In other words, they were no different from most Black people when they hear the president speak.

Maybe it was the fact that “Trump delivered a speech to his alt-right, anti-globalist base,” as the Washington Post wrote, that made the Zimbabwe delegation obviously feel some type of way during the address. Or, it could have been his bombastic threat “to totally destroy North Korea” because, as he put it, “Rocket Man is on a suicide mission.”

But more likely than not, the delegation, again, like most Black folks, just doesn’t like Trump, as evidenced when Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe once said Trump was Adolf Hitler’s grandson.

SEE ALSO:

Zimbabwe President: ‘Jamaicans Are Drunkards, Pot Smokers Who Don’t Work

Zimbabwe’s President Feted With Lavish Birthday Party In Drought Stricken-Region

US-Africa Leaders Summit

10 photos Launch gallery

US-Africa Leaders Summit

Continue reading US-Africa Leaders Summit

US-Africa Leaders Summit

From Aug 4-6,President Obama hosted the first U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. Its focus was on improving relations between the United States and one of the world’s most dynamic and fastest-growing regions. The event aimed specifically at developing trade and investment in Africa.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Update: Kenneka Jenkins Freezer Footage Doesn’t Exist
 2 hours ago
09.20.17
Kevin Hart’s Alleged Accuser Lawyers Up With Lisa…
 3 hours ago
09.20.17
Cardi B Claims NYPD Police Had Her In…
 14 hours ago
09.20.17
Eniko Parrish Accepts Kevin Hart’s Apology In Alleged…
 15 hours ago
09.20.17
Toya Wright Is Reportedly Pregnant
 18 hours ago
09.20.17
Instagram Official: Get A Peak At Halle Berry’s…
 18 hours ago
09.20.17
Hold Your Wigs: ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’…
 21 hours ago
09.20.17
Mariah Carey’s Delightfully Bad ‘Hip Hop Honors’ Performance…
 22 hours ago
09.20.17
Torrei Hart Speaks Out: “I Have An Ex-Husband…
 22 hours ago
09.20.17
Father Punishes Daughter By Chasing Her Wearing A…
 23 hours ago
09.20.17
This Wedding Dance Between A Paralyzed Dad &…
 23 hours ago
09.20.17
Emmy Announcer Has Social Media Abuzz
 23 hours ago
09.19.17
Family Of Tawon Boyd Files Lawsuit Against Baltimore…
 24 hours ago
09.20.17
Lawsuit Filed Against Columbus, Ohio Police For Using…
 1 day ago
09.20.17
BMM 2016
Photos