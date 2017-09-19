TJMS
Huggy Lowdown: Jeffery The Giraffe Is Now Jeffery The Dealer!

Foxy NC staff
09/19/2017- Looks like Jeffery the Giraffe has a new career as a weed seller since Toys ‘R’ Us is filing bankruptcy. He’s got to pay the rent somehow! And Suge Knight’s girlfriend was caught trying to sell a hit-and-run tape to TMZ for $54,000. What is Suge going to do with that money? Nothing!

Photos