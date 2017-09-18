Entertainment News
Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Has Her Dad’s Moves!

Karen Clark
Love these cute moments from Kobe Bryant with his daughter Gianna.

@wnba finals rematch got us hype! A lil one on one with my baby Gigi #footwork #stringmusic #mambacita

A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on

 

Gigi working on that stroke #wristwork #wnbafinals

A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on

 

Kobe Bryant's Daughter Has Her Dad's Moves!
