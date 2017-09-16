Entertainment News
Serena’s Baby Girl Already Has Her Own Instagram Page And The Pics Are Too Cute!

Karen Clark
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON

Source: LEON NEAL / Getty

Serena Williams’ adorable baby is already making her presence known on social media with her own Instagram page.

Read More: Serena Williams Shares Her Video Pregnancy Story And Gives Us First Look At Baby Alexis!

Biceps 💪🏾

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

 

Thinking about mommy and daddy 🏃🏿‍♀️👨🏻‍💻

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

 

How cute??

 

[caption id="attachment_2957708" align="alignleft" width="782"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] K. Michelle recently shared on Twitter that she was diagnosed with lupus, which the singer says “devastated” her. But what exactly is lupus? What does it look like and what puts you at risk? Better yet: How does this disease specifically affect Black women? No worries: We got you! Here’s what you need to know now.

 

