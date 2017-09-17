Shady Boots! Kevin Hart’s Alleged Miami Mistress Sends Out Cryptic Message

.

In the wake ofpublicly admitting that he cheated on his pregnant wife , one of his alleged mistresses has taken to social media to send a cryptic message

Monique ‘MoMo’ Gonzalez, the woman the Ride Along actor got caught up with in Miami over the summer, posted an interesting message and picture of herself on Instagram. With the sun hitting her face and coming out of the shadows, she wrote on Saturday: “The truth always comes to light ✨”

The truth always comes to light ✨ • La verdad siempre sale a la luz A post shared by MoMo 🇨🇺 (@heresmomo) on Sep 16, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

It’s unknown if she is referring to her alleged relationship with Hart or the video he posted apologizing to his family for his “bad behavior,” but what we do know is that her mentions were a wreck. Here’s a peek:

blakkbabydoll @_greatnez_ yes sis! What goes around comes around

minister.president: Stupid b—h you know he gon talk about this in his next show right? Lol 🤣

only.1nika @babii.trishyy how could she not know he’s married I mean the whole world knows that.

1638942af: Of hi mistress

1cuteflower: Why is her page still public? Get dem coins🤑🤑🤑 men cheat can’t trust them as far as you can throw the bone smdh. Torrei hart tried to tell us….. she’s probably sitting somewhere with a glass of wine 🤷 ‍♀️ karma

Why is her page still public? Get dem coins🤑🤑🤑 🤷 ‍♀️ jenthetrend: ‍♀️ What’s new? All these hoes sleeping wit married men these days 🤷‍♀️ What’s new?

Back in July we reported that the Internet lost its collective mind when RadarOnline published images and video of Hart outside his Miami Beach hotel in a Lexus around 5am with who is now believed to be Gonzalez. Depending who you ask, it appeared that they were making out. Hart’s response at the time? He laughed it off.

Clearly he isn’t laughing anymore about these accusations.

As we previously reported, on Saturday the comedian took to social media to “publicly and profusely” say “sorry” to wife Eniko Parrish and his kids, Heaven Hart and Hendix Hart from a previous marriage, for past his “bad error in judgement.”

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

“I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and I should make smart decisions and recently I didn’t,” said the actor.

“I made a bad error in judgement and put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did,” he confessed.

“And doing that I know that I am going to hurt the people closest to, whom I have talked to—my wife and my kids.”

TMZ reported that Hart was being extorted by someone who has a suggestive video of the comic. Hence the “person to make financial gains over my mistakes.” Sources who have seen the videos told TMZ there are several clips of the following:

A woman and Kevin in a club getting cozy. The tape then cuts to a bed, where you hear creaking of what could be sex.

Second clip where you don’t see Kevin.

The 3rd clip shows 2 people milling around a room, one of them looks vaguely like Kevin.

Just messy!

BEAUTIES: What do you think about all this?

