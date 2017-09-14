Little Known Black History Fact: Nat Glover

Nathaniel “Nat” Glover is the current president of Florida’s oldest HBCU, Edward Waters College. Glover, who attended the school as an undergraduate student, was also Florida’s first African-American elected sheriff since the end of Reconstruction.

Glover was born March 29, 1943 in Jacksonville, Florida, attending classes in the Duval County Public School System. As a young man, Glover contended with rampant racism across the South en route to his career in law enforcement.

In 1966, Glover joined the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, moving swiftly up in the ranks. During his tenure as an officer, he earned a master’s degree in education from the University of North Florida. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Glover played football for Edward Waters alongside notable school star Jim “Cannonball” Butler. The Omega man officially became the school’s 29th president in 2011 after working in an interim role. He has earned dozens of honors for his service in education and law enforcement, including the Liberty Bell Award from the Jacksonville Bar Association, among other honors.

Photos