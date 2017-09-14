Back On Bumpwatch: Brandy Sparks Pregnancy Rumors Once Again

Source: Maarten de Boer/Getty Images Portrait / Getty
A new picture of
Brandy
has people wondering whether she’s actually pregnant or not.
The Full Moon singer denied rumors that she is expecting last month. She looked like she had a growing baby bump in a shot she snapped last month. While she admitted that she did look pregnant in the shot, she insisted that the only reason she was looking a little rounder was because she was full and a bit bloated.
Fair enough. We’ve all had our fluffy days. However, new candid shots of Brandy have again sparked rumors that she’s having a baby.
Her baggy shirt is hiding her belly pretty well. It’s hard to tell whether she’s camouflaging a baby bump or just getting a little thicker overall.
Either way, it’s probably best to save the congrats for if (or when) she’s ready to reveal any alleged pregnancy.
RELATED STORIES:
Brandy Squashes Pregnancy Rumors: ‘Damn, Can A B—h Be Bloated?’
Come Get Your Friends! Brandy Tells Monica To Correct Her ‘Evil A*s Fans’
Did Brandy & Sir The Baptist Call It Quits?
