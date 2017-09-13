Top Of The Morning: Whose Wearing Snake Skin Camo Suits?

Your browser does not support iframes.

09/13/17- Death Jam 25 was lit! All the comedians came out and Bill had a good time. But he couldn’t get over Kat Williams suit. Who is Kat Williams stylist! Where does he get his suit! But the real question is what was Bill wearing? Apparently, he had on a snake-skin camo suit on.Who’s his stylist?

