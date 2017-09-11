New Music: Charlie Wilson “Chills”

R&B Legend Charlie Wilson makes a stop in Raleigh on the “In It To Win It” tour, October 28th at the PNC Arena. The tour features North Carolina’s own Anthony Hamilton and La’Porsha Renae. 2017 has been a GREAT year for Charlie Wilson, I can’t wait to see Uncle Charlie perform hits off the “In It To Win It” album, especially the new single “Chills”.

Check out the lyrics:

Baby up and down my spine

Everyday you’re looking more and more fine

I put that on a mill, you give me chills

(You give me chills)

