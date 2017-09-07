Pharrell Drops His Skincare Routine…Now We Know Why He Never Ages

Thank you, Pharrell. We all thank you.

The man who seems to never age has finally revealed what in the world he does to his skin that makes people say he’s a vampire.

pharrell dropped his actual skincare routine oh my god this information is gonna sustain the human race pic.twitter.com/RI5B5tiAr9 — pharrell's junebug (@angelAmyV) September 6, 2017

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark