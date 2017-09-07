Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Pharrell Drops His Skincare Routine…Now We Know Why He Never Ages

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
The 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Thank you, Pharrell. We all thank you.

The man who seems to never age has finally revealed what in the world he does to his skin that makes people say he’s a vampire.

 

 

Laverne Cox Is Melaninated Perfection In Beyoncé’s New Campaign For Ivy Park

9 photos Launch gallery

Laverne Cox Is Melaninated Perfection In Beyoncé’s New Campaign For Ivy Park

Continue reading Pharrell Drops His Skincare Routine…Now We Know Why He Never Ages

Laverne Cox Is Melaninated Perfection In Beyoncé’s New Campaign For Ivy Park

   

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

pharrell williams , skincare

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Pharrell Drops His Skincare Routine…Now We Know Why…
 14 mins ago
09.07.17
Best In Show: The Bold, Sequined & Leather…
 43 mins ago
09.07.17
Keke Palmer Lands Recurring Role On Season 2…
 2 hours ago
09.07.17
JANET JACKSON IN CONCERT AT BERCY
Janet Jackson Plans To Perform In Houston And…
 3 hours ago
09.07.17
National Beer Day: A Beautiful Acquired Taste
 4 hours ago
09.07.17
Damage Caused By Hurricane Harvey In Houston [Photo Gallery]
Hurricane Irma: State Of Emergency Declared For NC
 6 hours ago
09.07.17
You Don’t Say? Steve Harvey Says He Should…
 17 hours ago
09.07.17
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Arrivals
Update: Kandi And Todd’s Restaurant Scored C-Rating From…
 23 hours ago
09.07.17
KeKe Wyatt’s Estranged Husband: ‘I Can No Longer…
 1 day ago
09.07.17
Laverne Cox Is Melaninated Perfection In Beyoncé’s New…
 1 day ago
09.07.17
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Jamie Foxx And Katie Holmes Have FINALLY Gone…
 1 day ago
09.07.17
POLL: Are You Seeing Red Ballons In The…
 1 day ago
09.06.17
WATCH: Comedian Calls Out Tyra Banks’s ‘Big Forehead’…
 1 day ago
09.06.17
Usher’s Accuser Is Back: Claims She Has Sex…
 1 day ago
09.07.17
BMM 2016
Photos