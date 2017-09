Take Our Poll: Are You Prepared For Hurricane Irma

North Carolina, is officially under a State of Emergency as Hurricane Irma and Tropical Storm Jose make their way towards the East Coast. Have you built your emergency kit? For details on how to prepare an emergency kit CLICK HERE

