Hurricane Relief Benefit Show

bvick
After Hurricane Katrina, Hollywood got together and hosted a telethon across all of the broadcast networks to raise money for New Orleans and surrounding areas. Now Hollywood is doing it again to help people affected by Hurricane Harvey. We all just want to know if Kanye West will comeback and make his famous statement about President Trump. Hummm.

So far Beyoncé, Barbra Streisand, George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Blake Shelton, and Reese Witherspoon have signed up to be on the telethon and more are signing up daily. the United Way, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Feeding Texas, and Direct Relief will all benefit from the show. The telethon will air live on the East Coast beginning at 8 p.m. and replay on the West Coast at 8 p.m and you can watch it on ABC, NBC, CBS, CMT, Fox plus Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

But the real question is, will they split the money between Harvey and Irma? And will Kanye West show up?

