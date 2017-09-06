Lt. Gen. Russel Honore says,’Hope Is Not A Method’ With Hurricanes

Your browser does not support iframes.

Lt. General Russel Honore is known for leading the Defense Department response during Hurricane Katrina.

He’s been in Houston helping out with efforts after Hurricane Harvey. He said, “I worked a little with the Cajun Navy. Spent most of the day riding in and around the Houston area talking to people. It has put about a third of the city under water. 1,000’s of people lost their homes.”

There are so many needs after a disaster like this and General Honore explained, “What real poor people are those who lost their cars. Many of them didn’t have care insurance. There isn’t a program in the government that helps with cars.”

Often times people think they can ride out the storm, however, the general says, “Get the hell out of there. Listen to your heart. Get out of there. Hope is not a method. ”

