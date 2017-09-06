Family Drama: Serena Williams’ Stepmom Claims The Tennis Star Threatened To Lock Her Out Of The House

Tennis championmay have just welcomed a baby girl with fiance, but their new bundle of joy hasn’t paused the family drama.

According to new court docs, Serena’s step mom, Lakeisha Juanita Williams, claims the 23 Grand Slam title winner locked her out of her home. The gag is, the home belongs to Serena.

TMZ reports Lakeisha filed court docs in Florida asking a judge to keep her estranged husband, Richard Williams, from keeping her out of their home.

Richard filed for divorce from Lakeisha back in June after 7 years of marriage, accusing the 38-year-old of forging his name and stealing money from him.

Lakeisha claims amid divorce proceedings, Serena’s legal team filed court documents “requesting [Lakeisha] and the child vacate the home and threatened to change the locks.”

Lakeisha is asking the courts for an emergency motion to sell the property she shared with Richard so she can pocket cash. But Serena, who allegedly owns the property, isn’t having it.

TMZ reached out to Serena’s camp for comment. No statement yet.

