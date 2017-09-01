Entertainment News
Bobby Brown Drops Out Of Dancing With The Stars

Jodi Berry
New Edition In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Chris McKay / Getty

R&B singer Bobby Brown has dropped out of the Dancing With The Stars competition at the last-minute. It s not certain why the “Every Little Step” singer chose to do a stage left, but rumors are circulating that his salary was a factor. Wouldn’t you have loved to see what Bobby could do on the dance floor?

There were issues with his contract, and he couldn’t come to an agreement with ABC (TV network) that it would be worth it to do the show.”

BMM 2016
Photos