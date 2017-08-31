Even During A Flood, Chick-fil-A Still Has The Best Service, Hands Down

We’ve all seen the memes on social media that compare the customer service you receive at Chick-fil-A to the service you receive at other fast food restaurants. Well, after Hurricane Harvey, it’s clear that the home of the chicken sandwich is definitely the customer service winner after rescuing people from the flood waters in Houston.

