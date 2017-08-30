Friendly, Neighborhood Spider-Man Visited Kids In Houston Convention Center Shelter

There are some good stories coming out of Houston!
Spider-Man visited kids who are at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. Nothing like a visit from Spidey to put a smile on a kid’s face…even in the wake of Hurricane Harvey!
According to ABC 13 in Houston, this particular shelter has about 9,000 residents.
Leading Ladies: The Women Who Made MJ’s Music Videos Iconic
16 photos Launch gallery
Leading Ladies: The Women Who Made MJ’s Music Videos Iconic
1. Ola Ray1 of 16
2. Michael Jackson & Ola Ray2 of 16
3. Ola Ray3 of 16
4. Tatiana Thumbtzen4 of 16
5. Tatiana Thumbtzen5 of 16
6. Michael Jackson & Tatiana Thumbtzen6 of 16
7. Iman7 of 16
8. Iman8 of 16
9. Michael Jackson, Iman, Eddie Murphy & John Singleton9 of 16
10. Naomi Campbell10 of 16
11. Michael Jackson & Naomi Campbell11 of 16
12. Michael Jackson & Naomi Campbell12 of 16
13. Janet Jackson13 of 16
14. Michael & Janet Jackson14 of 16
15. Michael & Janet Jackson15 of 16
16. Michael & Janet Jackson16 of 16
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours