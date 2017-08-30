Friendly, Neighborhood Spider-Man Visited Kids In Houston Convention Center Shelter

There are some good stories coming out of Houston!

Spider-Man visited kids who are at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. Nothing like a visit from Spidey to put a smile on a kid’s face…even in the wake of Hurricane Harvey!

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man making kids smile at the GRB: pic.twitter.com/K2NSweXAE4 — Stef Manisero (@StefManisero) August 29, 2017

And this one. These videos courtesy of @RobbieVaughn79 are priceless: pic.twitter.com/DARkwFmaAy — Stef Manisero (@StefManisero) August 29, 2017

According to ABC 13 in Houston, this particular shelter has about 9,000 residents.

