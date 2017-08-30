National
Friendly, Neighborhood Spider-Man Visited Kids In Houston Convention Center Shelter

Karen Clark
'Spiderman: Homecoming' New York First Responders' Screening

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

There are some good stories coming out of Houston!

Spider-Man visited kids who are at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. Nothing like a visit from Spidey to put a smile on a kid’s face…even in the wake of Hurricane Harvey!

 

According to ABC 13 in Houston, this particular shelter has about 9,000 residents.

 

