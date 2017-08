Morning Minute: The President Just Keeps Getting Lower

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/28/17- When you didn’t think the President could limbo any lower, he did! While everyone was concerned with the devastation in Houston, he slipped in and pardoned Sherrif Joe Arpaio. No surprise there, since they’re both from the same hood!

