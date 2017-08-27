Entertainment News
Will the Next American Idol Winner Come From North Carolina: Auditons Held In Asheville, NC Today

Jodi Berry
'American Idol' Season 7 - Philadelphia Auditions

Source: Bobby Bank / Getty

North Carolina seems to be the hotbed for American Idol contestants to include Fantasia, Clay Aiken, Scotty McCreery to name a few. Who will be the next American Idol winner, do you have the skills? Auditions are being held in Asheville, NC today. If you missed the auditions today, click here for future locations.

Check out time lapsed photography of the long lines.

courtesy abc11

