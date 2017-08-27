Will the Next American Idol Winner Come From North Carolina: Auditons Held In Asheville, NC Today

North Carolina seems to be the hotbed for American Idol contestants to include Fantasia, Clay Aiken, Scotty McCreery to name a few. Who will be the next American Idol winner, do you have the skills? Auditions are being held in Asheville, NC today. If you missed the auditions today, click here for future locations.

Check out time lapsed photography of the long lines.

Check out how LONG the line is for #AmericanIdol auditions. Here's a time lapse of it because it literally spans blocks!@ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/k7VZxBzm6V — Stephanie Lopez (@LopezABC11) August 27, 2017

courtesy abc11

Must Read:

Jay-Z Shares Why He And Beyoncé Named Their Twins Rumi And Sir

Tyler Perry Opens Up To Oprah Why He Still Gives His ‘Abusive’ Father Money

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: