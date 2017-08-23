Local
Free Seminar: Women’s Powerhouse Business Panel

Jodi Berry
The Durham Business and Professional Chain presents: Women’s Powerhouse Business Panel, Thursday, September 14, 2017, 6pm til 8 pm at Nzinga’s Café, Phoenix Crossing Shopping Center,826 Fayetteville St. ,Suite 110, Durham NC

The Business Panel is FREE and open to the public.

Panelists include:

Dr. Terry Morris
Ms. Gloria Carney Shealey
Ms. Carolyn Thurston
Ms. Tiffany Elder
Ms. Brenda Reddix-Smalls
Ms. Latasha Drake

Bring your business cards, friend and questions for this powerhouse networking event!

To Register:

§ On Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/d/nc–durham/powerhouse-women%27s-panel/

§ On Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/durhambusinesschain/

§ Email to durhambusinessprofessionalchain@frontier.com

§ Call 919-683-1047

Durham Business and Professional Chain

