Free Seminar: Women’s Powerhouse Business Panel

Source: Monkey Business Images / Getty
The Durham Business and Professional Chain presents:
Women’s Powerhouse Business Panel, Thursday, September 14, 2017, 6pm til 8 pm at Nzinga’s Café, Phoenix Crossing Shopping Center,826 Fayetteville St. ,Suite 110, Durham NC
The Business Panel is
FREE and open to the public.
Panelists include:
Dr. Terry Morris
Ms. Gloria Carney Shealey
Ms. Carolyn Thurston
Ms. Tiffany Elder
Ms. Brenda Reddix-Smalls
Ms. Latasha Drake
Bring your business cards, friend and questions for this powerhouse networking event!
To Register:
§ On Eventbrite at
https://www.eventbrite.com/d/nc–durham/powerhouse-women%27s-panel/
§ On Facebook at
https://www.facebook.com/durhambusinesschain/
§ Email to durhambusinessprofessionalchain@frontier.com
§ Call 919-683-1047
