Free Seminar: Women’s Powerhouse Business Panel

The Durham Business and Professional Chain presents: Women’s Powerhouse Business Panel, Thursday, September 14, 2017, 6pm til 8 pm at Nzinga’s Café, Phoenix Crossing Shopping Center,826 Fayetteville St. ,Suite 110, Durham NC

The Business Panel is FREE and open to the public.

Panelists include:

Dr. Terry Morris

Ms. Gloria Carney Shealey

Ms. Carolyn Thurston

Ms. Tiffany Elder

Ms. Brenda Reddix-Smalls

Ms. Latasha Drake

Bring your business cards, friend and questions for this powerhouse networking event!

To Register:

§ On Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/d/nc–durham/powerhouse-women%27s-panel/

§ On Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/durhambusinesschain/

§ Email to durhambusinessprofessionalchain@frontier.com

§ Call 919-683-1047

