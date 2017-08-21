Entertainment News
Serena Williams’ Fiance Went Grocery Shopping To Satisfy Her Pregnancy Cravings, And What He Picked Up Is Hilarious

Serena's dutiful fiancé hit the grocery store to buy up some healthy food for the mom-to-be.

As tennis champion Serena Williams gears up to give birth to her first child with her fiancé tech-guru Alexis Ohanian, her pregnancy cravings have kicked in.

Most people hear tales of moms-to-be craving pickles and chocolate, but Williams’ pregnancy hunger is surprisingly super healthy.

Ohanian snapped himself at the grocery store picking up a few items for his fiancee, including asparagus, zucchini and artichoke.

Looks like Williams’ little champ in the making is already keeping it healthy while in utero.

Check out the adorable moment below:

