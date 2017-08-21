Trinitee Stokes: ‘I Get To Have A Turn Up For The Kids!’

Your browser does not support iframes.

Trinitee Stokes stars on the Disney Channel show KC: Undercover and will be performing her song, Miss Me at the Tom Joyner Family Reunion Kids Night Out this year!

On performing at Kids Night Out she said, “I am excited, I get to have a turn up for the kids!”

With someone her age, being 11-years-old, you wonder what made her want to do acting? She explained, “I was watching That’s So Raven, and I said, mom, I want to do this.”

This will be Trinitee’s first time performing this song live and she can’t wait to join in on all the fun!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: