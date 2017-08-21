TJMS
Rev. Al Sharpton Remembers The Life & Impact Of Dick Gregory

Foxy NC staff
Comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory has died. The Rev. Al Sharpton remembers him and the impact he had on his life and the world

The Rev was 16-years-old when he had the honor of meeting Dick Gregory.

Gregory started out a comedian before diving into the world of civil rights and politics.

The Rev. explained that, “He was one of the first comedians that could perform in the white community. He gave up a lucrative career to fight for freedom. He went to jail with us protesting. He always had documents and data with him. He never stopped, he knew his purpose and fulfilled his purpose.”

