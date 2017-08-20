Karma Is A B—h! OK Cupid Bans White Supremacist Behind Charlottesville Rally

Karma Is A B—h! OK Cupid Bans White Supremacist Behind Charlottesville Rally

The dating service had words for Chris Cantwell: "Don't be swiping right on our app!"

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

American Nazi Party Holds Rally At Valley Forge

How ironic!

For all the hate they spew, apparently Neo-Nazis need love too.  But OK Cupid is clear: Don’t be swiping right on our app!

According to the Huff Post, an OK Cupid user complained to the dating service that Chris Cantwell, one of the leaders behind the deadly racist Charlottesville rally, had a profile on their system. This prompted them to swiftly shut down his account–for life.

“We were alerted by another dater on OkCupid who had been contacted by Cantwell recently,” Melissa Hobley, a spokeswoman for the site, told HuffPost.

“We wasted no time ― we quickly verified that it was indeed him and shut down his account.”

They also took to Twitter to tell the world what they had done.

Hilariously, this hasn’t been a good week for Cantwell.  

Since being featured in VICE’s riveting  22-minute documentary about the Charlottesville rally, Cantwell soon learned that Charlottesville police have been looking for him. CNN also blasted him for days, which ironically led this hateful man, who threatened to kill people for his racist cause, to break down in tears. Watch this punk here:

If you haven’t seen that VICE doc yet, you’re really missing out.  

In it, Cantwell shows no empathy for the death of Heather Heyer,  a 32-year-old white woman,  who was killed when a Neo-Nazi allegedly ran his car into a crowd of anti-racist protesters last weekend. It’s truly terrifying to see how in 2017 this extreme mentality still exists in this country.  

Make America hate again.

