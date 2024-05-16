Listen Live
Entertainment

My First Time: Truth Hurts Braves The Motion Sickness For Her First ‘Fantastic Voyage’ Cruise

Published on May 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
2023 ILOVERNB Festival

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Although the waves have long subsided on Tom Joyner’s 2024 Fantastic Voyage cruise, we’ve only just began to roll out everything that went down on the ship throughout the week!

The next few “My First Time” stories might even look a bit familiar, as we took a few tales from some of the many famous patrons enjoying the sea right along with our team on deck. Take singer Truth Hurts for example — “Addictive” still hits in the club, by the way! — who was joining the Fantastic Voyage for the very first time.

 

RELATED: My First Time – Usher (And That Hat!) Tells Us About His Debut On The Skating Rink

Of course, we figured it made for the perfect “MFT” story to share. What we didn’t expect was for her to get all the way real about the motion sickness she was feeling during her time on the sea. Hey…the truth hurts, right?

Thankfully, not only did she get down with the sickness but braved it long enough to give a stellar performance (seen above) and share the story with us with laughs when the waves weren’t getting the best of her.

Take a look at Truth Hurts telling it like it is on this week’s “My First Time” below, coming to you from the 2024 Fantastic Voyage cruise:

 

 

The post My First Time: Truth Hurts Braves The Motion Sickness For Her First ‘Fantastic Voyage’ Cruise appeared first on Black America Web.

My First Time: Truth Hurts Braves The Motion Sickness For Her First ‘Fantastic Voyage’ Cruise  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Entertainment

MC Lyte Announces Album Release After Nearly a Decade

SLOVAKIA-MUSIC-JAZZ
Obituaries

Grammy-Winning Saxophonist David Sanborn Dies At 78

Entertainment

Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas Says She Is ‘No Longer Hesitant To Get Married’

BET Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Jun 2018 25 items
Entertainment

Anita Baker Gets Caught Up In The Rapture Of Angry Aunties After Canceled Concert In ATL

Entertainment

DJ Akademiks Faces Lawsuit Alleging Rape and Defamation

Local

Melissa’s Pick Hit Marcus Jordan’s “I Can”

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close