Was Carl Crawford Hosting Molly-Fueled Sex Parties?

HelloBeautiful Staff

Most were shocked to hear thatand her fiancécalled it quits. But an anonymous source says his lifestyle may have been the reason.

A source who spoke exclusively talked to Bossip that the major league baller frequently engaged in molly-fueled sex parties during his off-season.

According to the unnamed person Crawford would hire dancers for him and friends to enjoy at his homes in Phoenix and Houston. Women could allegedly make anywhere from $2,500 a night, and up to $10,000 for the weekend.

“Girls would be looking forward to CC parties every off-season,” one of the women who attended the alleged parties in 2016 said in an interview with Bossip. “He would pay to fly girls out, put them up in hotels, two to a room. A girl could make $2500 a night just for dancing and if he liked you he would bring you back the next night. If he REALLY liked you, you could make even more money to do a little extra,” she said.

Women who danced at the party were reportedly allotted with a make-up artist, while Crawford enforced a strict no phone, no social media policy.

Bossip says they reached out to Crawford’s rep, but yet to receive a comment.

SOURCE: Bossip

