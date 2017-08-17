Entertainment News
Watch: FOX News Host Dumbstruck After Black Panelists Weep Over Trump’s Defense Of Racists

No matter how many tears are shed or anger expressed, Trump will still continue to do what he does best...nothing.

Danielle Jennings
President Trump Speaks On Infrastructure Meeting Held At Trump Tower

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty


As Donald Trump continues to be completely tone-deaf and “morally bankrupt” to the issues of racism in this country, even his staunch defenders are taking issue with his nonchalance and consistent blind eye to something so serious. Things came to a somber head on a recent segment of FOX News’ FOX & Friends when panelists started to discuss how Trump has handled things following the violence in Charlottesville.

Despite being on opposite political sides,Wendy Osefo and Gianno Caldwell found themselves in agreement and joined together in tears as they discussed “morally bankrupt” Trump and his coddling of white supremacists. Naturally the FOX mouthpiece host Abby Huntsman did her best to defend #45, but was shocked when her guests, who were both Black, began to agree with each other instead of making excuses and allowances for Trump’s recent remarks on racism.

Representing the left, Wendy Osefo passionately stated, “It’s beyond a monument. This is about hatred. This is about white supremacy. As a mother, to hear the president of these United States not sit here and condemn what has happened… as a black woman of two black boys, my heart bleeds. This is not talking points. This is personal. We as a nation, as a country, have to do better.”

Following Osefo’ statements, Republican representative Gianno Caldwell said, “I come today with a very heavy heart. Last night I couldn’t sleep at all because president Trump, our president, has literally betrayed the conscience of our country. The very moral fabric in which we have made progress when it comes to race relations in America. He has failed us. And it’s very unfortunate that our president would say things like he did in that press conference yesterday when he says there are good people on the side of the Nazis.”

By the end of the segment, both panelists were openly weeping as Hunstman still persisted, determined to find a way to defend Trump.

You can check out a video of the entire emotional exchange BELOW:


