Peter Got His Peach: Bravo To Develop A Peter Thomas ‘RHOA’ Spin-off

star Peter Thomas may have scored his very own spinoff show from Bravo.

According to TMZ, production teams at the network started filming a pilot focusing on Peter’s club, Club One. As you can recall, starting his own club was a source of a lot of marital issues between Thomas and his ex, Cynthia Bailey.

Sources close to the site say the new show would cover Peter’s North Carolina life, owning the club and coping with his divorce from Cynthia.

Time will tell if Peter can drum up a following sans Cynthia and the housewife crew.

Do you think this show will be a hit?

