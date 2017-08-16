Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Peter Got His Peach: Bravo To Develop A Peter Thomas ‘RHOA’ Spin-off

Peter Thomas returns to reality TV starring in his own show.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Debra L. Lee's 7th Annual VIP Pre BET Dinner Event

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


‘RHOA’ star Peter Thomas may have scored his very own spinoff show from Bravo.

According to TMZ, production teams at the network started filming a pilot focusing on Peter’s club, Club One. As you can recall, starting his own club was a source of a lot of marital issues between Thomas and his ex, Cynthia Bailey.

Sources close to the site say the new show would cover Peter’s North Carolina life, owning the club and coping with his divorce from Cynthia.

Time will tell if Peter can drum up a following sans Cynthia and the housewife crew.

Do you think this show will be a hit?


SOURCES: TMZ

RELATED LINKS

Explosive Fight Footage Of Peter Thomas &amp; Matt Jordan Hits The Net

Tea Talk Episode 9: Peter Thomas’ Drunk Shenanigans, Mila J’s New EP &amp; Kendall Kyndall Exclusive Interview

Peter Thomas Celebrates Arrival Of Twin Grandsons

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Peter Got His Peach: Bravo To Develop A Peter Thomas ‘RHOA’ Spin-off

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Atlanta YouTuber Proposes During Maternity Shoot & Our…
 12 hours ago
08.17.17
The Lyons Are Back: FOX Drops Empire Season…
 13 hours ago
08.17.17
She Get It From Her Mama! Blue Ivy…
 15 hours ago
08.17.17
Son Charged With Manslaughter After Choking Mother’s Abuser…
 19 hours ago
08.17.17
Peter Got His Peach: Bravo To Develop A…
 22 hours ago
08.17.17
I Am An Apologist For Lawrence From ‘Insecure’
 22 hours ago
08.17.17
Youtube Vlogger Malibu Dollface Reads Kim Kardashian &…
 22 hours ago
08.17.17
7 Bombshells Jackie Christie’s Daughter, Takari Lee, Revealed…
 23 hours ago
08.17.17
Jeannie Mai Hopes When She Dies She Comes…
 23 hours ago
08.17.17
Solange Pulls Out Of Twitter And Is Ready…
 1 day ago
08.17.17
Ne-Yo – Releases Video : Another Love Song
 1 day ago
08.16.17
Tea Talk Ep. 22: Jackie Christie Sets The…
 2 days ago
08.16.17
Stuntwoman Killed On The Set Of ‘Deadpool 2’…
 2 days ago
08.16.17
Chris Brown Gives Detailed Account Of Rihanna Assault:…
 2 days ago
08.16.17
BMM 2016
Photos