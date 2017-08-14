TJMS
Home > TJMS

Ice Cube Comes On To Talk About The BIG 3 League

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


Ice Cube is releasing Death Certificate: 25th Anniversary that will feature the same songs as the original CD along with some new songs.

With such iconic music, inspiration becomes very important. Ice Cube said,”I get music that I like and it inspires me and I let it roll. I usually have a subject I want to focus on.”

The song that came the easiest for him to write was No Vaseline. He couldn’t write the lines fast enough because he was so mad.

Events like this past weekend also tend to inspire the artist. “Being black in America is going to inspire you to do something,”, says Ice Cube.

The BIG 3 basketball league is an event put on by Ice Cube that invites celebrities and athletes to play a game. Last night in Los Angeles at the Staple Center Ice Cube and a few other star studded people came out to play.

 

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Ice Cube Comes On To Talk About The BIG 3 League

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 - Inside
ABC Losing Shonda Rhimes To A Big Deal…
 5 hours ago
08.14.17
Serena Williams Wants Your Help Packing Her Hospital…
 18 hours ago
08.14.17
Sweet 16: Ludacris Gifts Daughter With Range Rover…
 2 days ago
08.12.17
Breaking
Race War Erupts On The Streets Of Charlottesville,…
 2 days ago
08.12.17
R Kelly Special Appearance
BREAKING: Officials Want Criminal Investigation Into R. Kelly…
 3 days ago
08.11.17
Google Celebrates The Birth Of Hip-Hop
 3 days ago
08.11.17
An Ode To The Rock’s Salt And Pepper…
 4 days ago
08.11.17
‘Moesha’ Star Shar Jackson Denies Abusing Her Granddaughter:…
 4 days ago
08.11.17
2016 Sports Illustrated Summer Of Swim Fan Festival & Concert
John Legend’s Daughter Saw Him On ‘Sesame Street’…
 4 days ago
08.11.17
70th Anniversary Event - The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Watch James Corden Get Jiggy With Will Smith…
 4 days ago
08.11.17
Issa Rae, Elle Varner & More Reveal Their…
 4 days ago
08.11.17
Remainder Of ‘Power’ Season 4 Leaked Online +…
 4 days ago
08.10.17
Remainder Of ‘Power’ Season 4 Leaked Online +…
 4 days ago
08.10.17
An Inflatable Chicken Resembling Trump Graces White House…
 4 days ago
08.11.17
BMM 2016
Photos