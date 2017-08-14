Ice Cube Comes On To Talk About The BIG 3 League

Ice Cube is releasing Death Certificate: 25th Anniversary that will feature the same songs as the original CD along with some new songs.
With such iconic music, inspiration becomes very important. Ice Cube said,”I get music that I like and it inspires me and I let it roll. I usually have a subject I want to focus on.”
The song that came the easiest for him to write was No Vaseline. He couldn’t write the lines fast enough because he was so mad.
Events like this past weekend also tend to inspire the artist. “Being black in America is going to inspire you to do something,”, says Ice Cube.
The BIG 3 basketball league is an event put on by Ice Cube that invites celebrities and athletes to play a game. Last night in Los Angeles at the Staple Center Ice Cube and a few other star studded people came out to play.
