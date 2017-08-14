ABC Losing Shonda Rhimes To A Big Deal With NetFlix

The Queen of Thursday night drama is about to get PAID!

Netflix has signed Shonda Rhimes on of the greatest storytellers in the history of television to a multi-year mega production deal, ending her 15-year relationship with ABC Studios. Rhimes gave us hits TV shows like “How To Get Away With Murder”, “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal.” These series and the ones currently in development will remain on ABC. Rhimes’s longtime producing partner Betsy Beers will also go to Netflix, along with about 30 ShondaLand employees. The writers on her ABC shows will remain under contract with ABC Studios. Netflix already has the streaming rights for the back library for shows like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal.”

‘I’m thrilled by the idea of a world where I’m not caught in the necessary grind of network television.’

—Shonda Rhimes

TGIT will return to ABC with a two-hour premiere of Grey’s Anatomy on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. PT, followed by How to Get Away with Murder at 10 p.m. ET. The final season of Scandal will bow Thursday, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

