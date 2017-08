Top Of The Morning: Don’t Sleep On The Librarians. Stay Woke!

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/11/17- Today is the day the Lord has made, IT’S FRIDAY!!! Lavell is kicking it in his home town St. Louis this week for an upcoming show. His family didn’t even know he was in town because he went to a Mexican restaurant a place he’s sure to never find his family. Don’t sleep on the librarians. Stay woke! Tom gave a speech at the National Conference of Black Librarians and they were so loud that the hotel had to quiet them!

