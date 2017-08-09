Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Usher Wants You To Know Fat Women Aren’t His Type

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Usher has been front page news over his alleged genital herpes, sexual exploits and sexual partner choice. While you would think this entire situation was embarrassing and he’d want to be addressing his multiple herpes accusations; however, it’s apparently more important for everyone to know that he does not have sex with fat women.

North Sea Jazz 2017 : Day One

Source: Dimitri Hakke / Getty


Quantasia Sharpton has come forward, stating that Usher has picked her out of a crowd at an a concert, got her number, and went to her hotel where they engaged in sex, with him neglecting to tell her that he allegedly had herpes. This left to a week of the Internet fat shaming Usher on having sex with a fat woman (like fat women can’t be sexy and have bomb ass sex).

According to TMZ, Usher reportedly told his close circle that he “in no way, shape or form had sex with the woman who came forward and claimed he exposed her to the herpes virus, because he’s just not into her type.” Sources close to Usher reveal that he might have picked Sharpton out of the audience and brought her on stage because he, “looks to bring a diverse group of people up onstage, not just supermodels.” Another source says he believes it’s “an esteem booster” for Usher to choose his fans out of the crowd and single them out.

What a guy.

SOURCE: TMZ

DON’T MISS:

Tamar Braxton: Usher’s Accuser Just Wants A Coochie Refund

Woman Who Claims Usher Exposed Her To Herpes Doesn’t Actually Have Herpes

Two More Women And A Man Come Forward With Lawsuits Against Usher For Allegedly Exposing Them To Herpes

Madeworn x Roc96 Pop-Up Event

Crop Over Queen: Bajan Beauty Rihanna Takes The Crown (Again) For Best Lewk

12 photos Launch gallery

Crop Over Queen: Bajan Beauty Rihanna Takes The Crown (Again) For Best Lewk

Continue reading Crop Over Queen: Bajan Beauty Rihanna Takes The Crown (Again) For Best Lewk

Crop Over Queen: Bajan Beauty Rihanna Takes The Crown (Again) For Best Lewk

Rihanna is an island gyal, so there's no surprise that annually she makes it a point to wuk up her waist at Crop Over in Barbados. While Crop Over celebrates the ending of the Bajan Sugar Cane harvest, we're over here celebrating Ri's mas camp outfit. Click the gallery to see her outfit and all it's glorious details.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2012 Los Angeles Film Festival - Closing Night Gala Premiere 'Magic Mike' - Arrivals
Channing's Magic Mike Moment In The Carolinas!
 1 hour ago
08.10.17
Who’s The Baddest? Trina Spars With Khia &…
 2 hours ago
08.10.17
Wrong On So Many Levels: Internet Slams ‘Digital…
 2 hours ago
08.10.17
Cyn Santana & Joe Budden Are Having A…
 10 hours ago
08.10.17
Chris Brown Crept Into Rihanna’s Crop Over Mentions…
 12 hours ago
08.10.17
Come Get Your Friends! Brandy Tells Monica To…
 14 hours ago
08.10.17
Chick Chat: Rick Fox Talks ‘Greenleaf’
 20 hours ago
08.10.17
On The Road To Co-Parenting: Rob And Chyna…
 21 hours ago
08.10.17
Usher Wants You To Know Fat Women Aren’t…
 21 hours ago
08.10.17
Tea Talk Ep. 21: ‘Basketball Wives’ Finale, Will…
 22 hours ago
08.10.17
Jokes On You: Nene Leakes Owns The Insults…
 22 hours ago
08.10.17
Whitney Houston Performing
13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston
 1 day ago
08.09.17
K975 app
Download The New Foxy 107.1/104.3 Mobile App!
 1 day ago
08.09.17
She’s Baaaaack! Janet Jackson Loses 65 Pounds Thanks…
 2 days ago
08.09.17
BMM 2016
Photos