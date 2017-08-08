Beyonce Writes Forward To Upcoming Prince Book

Beyonce opens up about an icon that has been influential in her music career. No, it’s not her father Matthew Knowles nor hubby Jay-Z. It’s the late Prince Rogers Nelson.

She writes the forward for the upcoming photo book Prince: A Private View by Afshin Shahidi.

“Truth be told, the word ‘icon’ only scratches the surface of what Prince was and what he remains to me”.

The book showcases the works of Shahidi, a close friend of 20 years and 10 years as his photographer. It will feature never before released images of his “Royal Badness” and look into the photographer’s relationship with Prince. The book is due out Oct. 17.

