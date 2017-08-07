TJMS
Roland Martin Talks With Bomani Jones About Colin Kaepernick Still Being Not Signed

Colin Kaepernick is still out of a job. ESPN’s Bomani Jones talks with Roland about it. When asked if Kaepernick not playing can be called black balling, Jones replied, ” it’s kind of hard to argue against it at this point.”

“The protest is the reason why this young man doesn’t have a job”, explains Jones.

The NFL has been very lenient to players especially with incidents that have cause for major concern. There have been so many stories of players who physically abuse their spouses and are still allowed to play. Even some who have been charged with murder and are still allowed to play.

Roland asked Jones if an organization of activist were set up and called for Black people to boycott the NFL would they do it. He replied, “Yes, but the question is whether or not they will follow through. They would consider a boycott of the NFL because of this. ”

Tom asked if we could play the race card in this situation, and Jones retorted, “I feel like they played it first”.

