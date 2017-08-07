Huggy Lowdown: What Does Trump Jr. & Tasha From ‘Power’ Have In Common?

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/7/17- Can you believe it? IT’S MONDAY! Who knew both Donald Trump Jr. and Tasha from Power would have so much in common! Huggy is sick of Trump! After Trump called the White House a dump he leaves for vacation and the White House undergoes renovation!

