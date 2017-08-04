Talking ‘We Day’ With CEO Of Allstate Tom Wilson

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tom Wilson, the CEO of Allstate, talks with the TJMS crew about We Day! We Day is, “a movement we’ve helped support which enables kids to volunteer. We go to schools and give teacher training materials. The idea is to do some kind of volunteer work that gets kids involved. Then we celebrate WE Day where we celebrate the kids and the work they’ve done”

Wilson says, “youth all around the country need help. We hold these ‘We Days’s’ and it’s just a blast”. We Day invites special guest like Tyrese Gibson, Demi Lovato, Alicia Keys, that come celebrate the kids and tell their own stories. The kids love to hear because it motivates them.”

