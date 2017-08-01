Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

R. Kelly Cancels Concert Dates, Reportedly Hires Crisis Management Team

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
R Kelly Special Appearance

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

While R.Kelly has denied the “sex cult” rumors, Page Six is reporting that the star has hired a crisis management team.

Read More: Alleged R. Kelly Victim Speaks With TMZ, Appears To Be Coached

Kelly is currently on tour, but ticket sales are lagging, according to Billboard. Three upcoming dates have been canceled. And, according to TMZ, his show in Virginia Beach last week was only half full. The venue seats 20k, but only half of those tickets had been sold in the hours leading up to the show.

Page Six is also reporting that R. Kelly’s booking agency, Monterey International, plans to disassociate themselves with Kelly this week. The singer has also brought on lawyer Monique Pressley to handle crisis management, according to Page Six. Pressley was formerly an attorney on Bill Cosby’s case.

 

 

Amber Rose Who? 11 Stunning Black Women From Philly

6 photos Launch gallery

Amber Rose Who? 11 Stunning Black Women From Philly

Continue reading R. Kelly Cancels Concert Dates, Reportedly Hires Crisis Management Team

Amber Rose Who? 11 Stunning Black Women From Philly

Amber Rose got DRAGGED over her recent tone-deaf and color-struck comments she made about Philly women not being “traditionally attractive.” Here’s what we know: There are plenty of stunning Black women that prove that you don’t have to “be exotic” in order to be beautiful. From Jill Scott to Sanitgold to Holly Robinson-Peete, here are 11 women who perfectly embody our point!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

Monique Pressley , R Kelly , Sex Cult , tour

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
R Kelly Special Appearance
R. Kelly Cancels Concert Dates, Reportedly Hires Crisis…
 2 hours ago
08.01.17
Power Season 4 photos
50 Cent Threatens To Pull The Hit Show…
 2 hours ago
08.01.17
Misty Copeland Becomes New Face Of Estee Lauder
 12 hours ago
08.01.17
Aretha Franklin Live in Concert
Aretha Franklin Is Out Here Looking Snatched And…
 1 day ago
07.31.17
2016 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 2
Phaedra Parks Lists Atlanta Mansion $10K Per Month…
 1 day ago
07.31.17
‘Insecure’ Recap: Lawrence Makes His Final Decision About…
 2 days ago
07.31.17
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost Might Be Free, But He…
 2 days ago
07.31.17
Michelle Obama Wishes Her Mother A Happy Birthday:…
 2 days ago
07.31.17
Sister Love! Beyoncé Supports Solange At The FYF…
 2 days ago
07.31.17
#BoycottBreakfastClub Trends After Lil Duval Jokes About Murdering…
 2 days ago
07.31.17
Rihanna Hilariously Responds To Folks Obsessed With Her…
 2 days ago
07.31.17
Amber Rose Who? 11 Stunning Black Women From…
 3 days ago
07.31.17
Iconic! Joanne The Scammer Getting Her Own TV…
 3 days ago
07.29.17
R. Kelly Calls Sex Cult Rumors ‘A Bunch…
 3 days ago
07.29.17
BMM 2016
Photos