R. Kelly Cancels Concert Dates, Reportedly Hires Crisis Management Team

While R.Kelly has denied the “sex cult” rumors, Page Six is reporting that the star has hired a crisis management team.

Kelly is currently on tour, but ticket sales are lagging, according to Billboard. Three upcoming dates have been canceled. And, according to TMZ, his show in Virginia Beach last week was only half full. The venue seats 20k, but only half of those tickets had been sold in the hours leading up to the show.

Page Six is also reporting that R. Kelly’s booking agency, Monterey International, plans to disassociate themselves with Kelly this week. The singer has also brought on lawyer Monique Pressley to handle crisis management, according to Page Six. Pressley was formerly an attorney on Bill Cosby’s case.

