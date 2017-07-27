Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Teairra Mari Opens Up About Her Butt Leaking On ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’

This just gross.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Premiere Event

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty


‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Teairra Mari turned stomachs with her latest comments about her bodily functions.

During Vh1’s special, ‘Love & Hip Hop Dirty Little Secrets,’ Teairra Mari revealed her butt leaks sometimes during filming, according to The Jasmine Brand.

“Yea my butt might’ve been leaking but it was leaking fat. It wasn’t leaking no fake, prosthetic sh*t, but I still got a nice a** and you better know it,” she described.

Yeck!

A producer for the show confirmed her comments, saying “I had a couple cast members who were pumping up their hinder parts with whatever they were putting in them.  They would come to set and there would be leakage on the couches, back of their dresses.”

Well, this is just disgusting.

RELATED LINKS

Teairra Mari’s Friends Stage An Intervention In Juicy ‘Love &amp; Hip Hop Hollywood’ Super Trailer

Dismissed! Judge Tosses Out Teairra Mari’s Uber Case

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Teairra Mari Opens Up About Her Butt Leaking On ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Buzz Live: Omari Hardwick Turned Down A…
 16 hours ago
07.28.17
Teairra Mari Opens Up About Her Butt Leaking…
 19 hours ago
07.28.17
Too Far? Tiffany Haddish Wants To Work With…
 20 hours ago
07.28.17
‘Black-ish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Wins Settlement Over Ex…
 22 hours ago
07.28.17
2016 BET Experience - Staples Center Concert presented by Bryson Tiller, Usher, Kelani, MadeinTko
What STD Rumors? Usher Is Focused On Carpool…
 23 hours ago
07.27.17
Evelyn Lozada Was ‘Very Nervous’ To Reunite With…
 1 day ago
07.27.17
‘Queen Sugar’ Books Season 3 As Ava DuVernay…
 1 day ago
07.27.17
Ciara Faces Backlash For Taking Her 3-Month-Old On…
 1 day ago
07.27.17
Report: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Expecting Baby…
 1 day ago
07.27.17
Go Away! Gilbert Arenas Hates On Lupita Nyong’o…Again
 1 day ago
07.27.17
BASE LEVEL: Summer ‘Soulstress’ Williams Is Planning To…
 2 days ago
07.27.17
Justin Bieber Reportedly Cancelled His Tour To Rededicate…
 2 days ago
07.27.17
#CouplesWeLove: Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Are A…
 2 days ago
07.27.17
Republic Records Grammy Celebration Presented By Chromecast Audio At Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail
Brandy Gets Accused Of Shading J-Lo After Posting…
 2 days ago
07.27.17
BMM 2016
Photos