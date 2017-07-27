Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jada Pinkett Is Stylish In Summertime Pink

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Fresh off the success of her movie, Girls Trip, Jada Pinkett Smith headed to the U.K., promoting in true fashionista style!

Jada sported a bright fuchsia Baja East drop jacket and flutter top while doing her press stop in Europe. The satin material was tied slightly above her waist while she wore it with a pair of skinny white jeans and bright blue pumps.

Her tresses were pulled back in to a cute and simple ponytail showing off her soft, natural make-up. Jada kept the jewelry at a minimum while showing off a fierce manicure in razor black.

What’s your take on Jada’s hot pink look? Is it haute or naught? Take that vote now!


DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Silver Shine

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Simone Biles Collects Best Female Athlete While Flowing In Blue

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Marjorie Harvey’s 4th Of July Two Piece (And We’re Not Talking Chicken)

Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Focus'

Happy Birthday Jada Pinkett-Smith! 15 Reasons She's One Of Our Favorite Celebs Of All Time

2 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Jada Pinkett-Smith! 15 Reasons She's One Of Our Favorite Celebs Of All Time

Continue reading Happy Birthday Jada Pinkett-Smith! 15 Reasons She’s One Of Our Favorite Celebs Of All Time

Happy Birthday Jada Pinkett-Smith! 15 Reasons She's One Of Our Favorite Celebs Of All Time

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Buzz Live: Omari Hardwick Turned Down A…
 16 hours ago
07.28.17
Teairra Mari Opens Up About Her Butt Leaking…
 19 hours ago
07.28.17
Too Far? Tiffany Haddish Wants To Work With…
 20 hours ago
07.28.17
‘Black-ish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Wins Settlement Over Ex…
 22 hours ago
07.28.17
2016 BET Experience - Staples Center Concert presented by Bryson Tiller, Usher, Kelani, MadeinTko
What STD Rumors? Usher Is Focused On Carpool…
 23 hours ago
07.27.17
Evelyn Lozada Was ‘Very Nervous’ To Reunite With…
 1 day ago
07.27.17
‘Queen Sugar’ Books Season 3 As Ava DuVernay…
 1 day ago
07.27.17
Ciara Faces Backlash For Taking Her 3-Month-Old On…
 1 day ago
07.27.17
Report: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Expecting Baby…
 1 day ago
07.27.17
Go Away! Gilbert Arenas Hates On Lupita Nyong’o…Again
 1 day ago
07.27.17
BASE LEVEL: Summer ‘Soulstress’ Williams Is Planning To…
 2 days ago
07.27.17
Justin Bieber Reportedly Cancelled His Tour To Rededicate…
 2 days ago
07.27.17
#CouplesWeLove: Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Are A…
 2 days ago
07.27.17
Republic Records Grammy Celebration Presented By Chromecast Audio At Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail
Brandy Gets Accused Of Shading J-Lo After Posting…
 2 days ago
07.27.17
BMM 2016
Photos