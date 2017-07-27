The TSA will now require separate screenings for all electronics ‘larger than a cell phone’

The lines for Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are going to get longer very soon the next time you take a plane.! According to CBS This Morning, you need to take all electronics larger than a cell phone out of your carry on bag. TSA says that they need to get a better look at the electronics. Items that you need put in a separate bin are tablets, laptops, large cameras and video games. T No word on when this will start but TSA is saying within the next couple of weeks.

