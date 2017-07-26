President Trump Bans Transgender People From The Military Service

Barbara Gonzalez, CASSIUS

In another incredibly blatant portrayal of xenophobia, President Donald Trump has announced that transgender people are banned from serving in the United States military.

On Wednesday morning, 45 took to his social media of choice to make the vile and embarrassing announcement that seeped through our timelines. In his tweets, he says the U.S. government “cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption” of having trans people in the military.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

According to the National Center for Transgender Equality, it is estimated that over 134,000 American veterans are trans, and over 15,000 trans people are serving in the military today.

The Obama administration overturned the original ban just this past year in June 2016, after the repeal of the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy in 2010.

Politicians and citizens alike have taken to Twitter express their disappointment and concern.

.@realDonaldTrump’s decision to ban transgender Americans from the military is a vile attack on brave individuals defending our country. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) July 26, 2017

To the members of the LGBT community who supported Trump and voted him pic.twitter.com/0Zfs7P72C7 — 🔥Yubaba🔥 (@Jayonce_Inc) July 26, 2017

What might be one of the most haunting things about this decision is that it falls on a monumental anniversary: President Truman signed an executive order desegregating the military almost 70 years ago.

Team CASSIUS can’t help but beg the question: How much more damage does this orange abomination have to inflict before he completely ruins the tiny bits of “progress” we’ve made?

