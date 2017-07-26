President Trump Bans Transgender People From The Military Service

News One
This is embarrassing, y'all.

Barbara Gonzalez, CASSIUS
In another incredibly blatant portrayal of xenophobia, President Donald Trump has announced that transgender people are banned from serving in the United States military.

On Wednesday morning, 45 took to his social media of choice to make the vile and embarrassing announcement that seeped through our timelines. In his tweets, he says the U.S. government “cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption” of having trans people in the military.

According to the National Center for Transgender Equality, it is estimated that over 134,000 American veterans are trans, and over 15,000 trans people are serving in the military today.

The Obama administration overturned the original ban just this past year in June 2016, after the repeal of the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy in 2010.

Politicians and citizens alike have taken to Twitter express their disappointment and concern.

What might be one of the most haunting things about this decision is that it falls on a monumental anniversary: President Truman signed an executive order desegregating the military almost 70 years ago.

Team CASSIUS can’t help but beg the question: How much more damage does this orange abomination have to inflict before he completely ruins the tiny bits of “progress” we’ve made?

