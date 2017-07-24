HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Halle Berry’s Goes Green From Comic Con

Actress Halle Berry was spotted out in San Diego promoting her film, Kingsman: The Golden Circle and enjoyed taking a dare from her co-stars in her relaxed look!
The Hollywood beauty wore an army green Hudson Jeans Izzy Utility Jumper with black strapped heels for the event. The jumper came in different shades of faded green, as a couple of buttons were left open to reveal a black sexy cami.
She definitely stepped out in a relaxed look and kept it stylishly simple with the heels! They were smartly matched with Halle’s beautiful black jewelry for her look. Her hair was tossed into a stylish bun in the middle while the rest of her blond-tinted tresses fell at her shoulders.
Even thought the 50-year old mother of two shut it down by putting away a pint of whisky during the event, we want to know what you thought of her outfit! Was it haute or naught? Vote below to tell us!
