Legendary Makeup Artist Pat McGrath Tapped For Role As Beauty Editor Of British Vogue

Hello Beautiful Staff

Welcoming @PatMcGrathReal to the Vogue masthead as beauty editor-at-large. Read all about @edward_enninful’s latest appointments via the link in bio A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on Jul 24, 2017 at 5:09am PDT

Newly tapped British Vogue Editor In Chief Edward Enninful continues his movement towards change with his latest edition to his power team that already includes supermodeland industry giant

Make-up artist Pat McGrath is the latest selection to join the international magazine. Pat has definitely held her own in the beauty artistry, with her work being seen on the faces of icons such as Naomi Campbell and on the runways of Dolce and Gabbana, Gucci and even a limited editions of a Star Wars special line-up. Known as the “Velazquez” of the Beauty World, Pat is bringing a world of knowledge and accomplishment to Enninful’s new team at British Vogue.

This is the latest of Pat’s awesome accomplishments. She is the recent recipient of the coveted Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) award for her outstanding work in make-up artistry and she recently launched her own line, the Pat McGrath Labs.

Joining Pat will be other major beauty masters, including Val Garland, Charlotte Tidbury and Sam McKnight. “All inspirational and highly regarded in their individual fields, I’m really excited to see my vision for the British Vogue team come to fruition,” said Enninful in a released statement.

Congratulations to Pat and her new platform of making everyone look their best!

DON’T MISS:

#MODELMONDAYS: Duckie Thot Comes From Down Under To The Takeover With Her Modeling Career

Naomi Campbell Named As Contributing Editor For British Vogue

Edward Enninful Appointed As British Vogue Editor-In-Chief