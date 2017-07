Jada Pinkett Smith Confronts The Rumors

While on the show “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, someone called in and asked Jada Pinkett Smith what was the craziest thing she’d ever heard about her family, she replied, “That Will and I are swingers. It’s constant.” Well we’ve all heard that rumor. Then Jada told the caller and everyone else, “And I’m like, ‘Yo, I wish!'” Ha Ha okay then.

While playing the game, “Plead the Fifth”, she admitted that she hated the 2000 movie, “The Legend of Bagger Vance” which stars Will Smith and Matt Damon. LOL When asked if her son, Jaden really date Kylie Jenner? Jade pleaded the fifth! Now that says a lot!

